9 Wedding Guests Die In Edo Road Accident (Photos)

Nine wedding guests have died in a ghastly road accident in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State, IgbereTV reports.

The accident which involved a commercial bus belonging to Who Go Better Transport Company and a truck, occurred at Ekpon Junction, along the Agbor-Ewohimi Road on Saturday, April 24.

IgbereTV gathered that the victims were travelling from Benin City to Ewatto in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state to attend a wedding ceremony of their friend and relation.

The truck loaded with cement rammed into the bus few kilometres to their destination. Out of the ten wedding guests, only one person identified as DJ Nasco, survived.

The lone survivor

One of the deceased have been identified as Constance Omoijade, a 2018 graduate of the Federal Polytechnic Auchi.

The said survivor is currently in the intensive care unit of Shillo Hospital in Ewohimi, in Edo state, while the bodies of the nine persons who died at the scene have been deposited in the mortuary.

However, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Edo Sector Command, Henry Benemesia, who confirmed the incident disclosed that five persons died on the spot, while others were taken to the hospital and he was yet to confirm if they later died.

An angry mob reportedly set the truck ablaze after the unhurt driver escaped from the scene.

It was further gathered that the bride and the bridegroom, both from Ewatto, were devastated over the tragic accident.

The wedding ceremony was disorganized as the couple who were already on the dancing floor heard the cry and wailing of other guests at the wedding venue when the news of the accident broke out.

The wedding was said to have ended abruptly but not without the traditional dowry for the bride’s family.

Ehis Success mourned Constance Omoijade on Facebook.

“Rip miss Constance Omoijade”

Praying for the lone survivor, Starbest AK wrote on Facebook;

“Please pray for our talented brother DjNasco Real for a quick recovery form the hands of the enemies. Get well soon brother and the great God the created you to this world will keep you alive and continue your career. Amen”

