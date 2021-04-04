‘A Girl Is Addicted To Me Like A Drug And This Is Killing Me’

This is becoming serious. My girl could barely spare a day without seeing me or calling me every five minutes…

Everywhere i go, she follows. Everything i do she wants to know about it.

She’s in her final year. She blackmail me by threatening suicide whenever i mention break up..

The thing is, she doesn’t want to leave my house again.

There are things about her that are way beyond my expectations. Things that are secrets so i won’t go into that side.

One thing is, she doesn’t ask for dime from me. I only give her money out of my heart. She has spent on me more than i have spent on her…

The real mata is that i want to be a bachelor again. She won’t let me be and then this her monitoring spirit everywhere i go…

Please advise me what to do.