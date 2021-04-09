A Month Of Reformation & Redefinition: Ramadan Is Here! Are You Ready?

The glorious month is here. In sha Allaah, by this time of next week, we would be in Ramadan. Check below some activities that might reform and redefine you during this glorious month.



Fasting

The fast of Ramadan is obligatory on every Muslim adult. There is no monetary compensation for one who can fast. The Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “Whoever eats during one day in Ramadan without a valid excuse, shall never be able to retrieve the fast of that day even by fasting for the rest of his life.” (Tirmizi)

Taraweeh

This is an incumbent spiritual exercise that alivens the heart and repairs our broken relationship with the Quran. Shortening or missing Taraweeh will only serve to deprive one of inner strength and spirituality to ward off the advances of shaytan and passion that constantly disturb a Muslim.

Sohur

Unnecessarily sleeping late and not awaking for Tahajjud and Sohur is another form of deprivation of the blessings of this month. Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “Indeed Allah and his Angels send blessings upon those who make Sohur.” (Tabrani)

Dua at Iftar

Among the most special moments of this month is the dua at Iftar time. Here also, many deliberately deprive themselves of these precious moments by either being absorbed with their Iftar or in the case of womenfolk, being busy in the kitchen. These accepted moments of dua are priceless and should never be squandered.

Abstention from sin

The fast and prayer of Ramadan must be preserved by avoiding sin. Whilst the shayateen are chained in Ramadan, the places of vice and entertainment remain. People who do good actions and then commit sin, destroy the reward of their hard earned efforts. Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “ Fasting is a shield for a man as long as he does not tear up that protection (by commiting sins).” (Ibn Majah)

Last ten 10 days and nights

The cream of Ramadan lies in it the last third of the month, when the unique Ibadat of I’tikaf and the blessed night of Laylatul Qadr occur. The person in I’tikaf remains free from sin and by virtue of remaining secluded in the Masjid enjoys Laylatul Qadr. Tremendous reward has been promised for those who truly and sincerely exert themselves and spend this time seeking and searching for Allah Ta’ala.