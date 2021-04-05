Abandoned 4-Day-Old Baby Found Crying In A Bush In Delta State (Photos)

A 4-day-old baby was found crying in a bush in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, IgbereTV reports.

The newborn baby, placed on a white blanket and sack, was found in the bush along Ododegho Road on Thursday April 1, 2021.

King West Abraham, who shared the photos on Facebook, said the baby has been registered in an Orphanage Home.

He wrote;

“Thanks to Karo Ojachiere and Mrs Queen for helping out to Save this 4 days old Baby that was found Crying at Ododegho road this morning!!!!

After all done in the Police station and Welfare office respectively she has finally been registered in an Orphanage Home !!! My questions to the lady who threw the baby away is !!!

Why you go carry belle when u nor go keep ? ? ? ?

#Ughelli!!!

#Odogegho

#YeyeFowlNews”

