Abia Reviews Curfew, Adds Ohafia & Arochukwu LGAs

PREVIOUS THREAD:

https://www.nairaland.com/6492632/abia-government-imposes-curfew-aba#100513023

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Following the decision of the Abia State Security Council in its meeting of 6th April, 2021, Abia State Governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Ph.D has approved that the curfew imposed in the state should henceforth commence from 8pm to 6am and the towns affected are Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu.

All citizens are advised to strictly comply to avoid collateral consequences as security agencies are already on alert to ensure airtight enforcement of the curfew.

Signed:

A.C.B. Agbazuere, Ph.D. (Laws), FICMC

Chief of Staff to the Governor.

6th April, 2021.