Actress Bukky Wright Receives 2021 Range Rover As Birthday Gift From Her Son (Video)

Veteran Nollywood yoruba actress #bukkywright receives 2021 Range Rover Velar as birthday gift from her US based afrobeats upcoming artiste son Ojay.

Her son who had worked in the industry with artistes such as #teni was full of praises and econium on his mother who he described as been an inspiration.

54 year old Bukky Wright had singlehandedly raised Ojay and his brother in Nigeria before sending them to the US.

It was a very nice gesture indeed from an appreciative child and this must be the dream of every parent.

