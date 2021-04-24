Actress Chacha Eke And Her Husband Welcome Their 4th Child (Photos)

By on No Comment

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has delivered her fourth child – a baby girl, IgbereTV reports.

Photos of the new baby shared on her husband’s Instagram handle was captioned;

“I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED.
The Almighty continues to increase us on every side.
Thank you God for coloring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby.
Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021.
I love you my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CODjZsAg0DQ/?igshid=15gjw4hpdqg8j

Actress Chacha Eke And Her Husband Welcome Their 4th Child (Photos) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.