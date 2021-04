Actress Lizzy Anjorin Praises Herself As She Celebrates Her Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin took to her Instagram handle to praise herself as as she marks her birthday today 4th April, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself, she wrote;

“HBD TO ME

AYA WON NIBADAN

OMO WON NI BADAGRY

RING LEADER AWON WORRIORS

PACE SETTER TO GENUINE

HARDWORKER TO LEGIT

WOMAN LEADER TO FEARLESS

BUSINESS MOGUL TO GROUNDED

OMO AJI FI GOLU WE BI OJO

ONE WOMAN BATTALLIONS

FASHION DOCTOR

GOLD & DIAMOND MERCHANT

PROPERTY EXPERT TO SMART

..

AS I NEVER REACH LAGOS OYA MK WE START ONLINE BIRTHDAY PARTY BY 6PM TODAY

COLOUR OF ASO EBI : CROCROACH BROWN & DANGOTE TOWEL”

