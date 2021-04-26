Afegbua Storms EFCC, ICPC Offices, Wants PDP National Chairman, Secondus Probed

Prince Kassim Afegbua, former Commissioner for Information in Edo state and chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has made true his promise to subject the leadership of the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) to financial scrutiny by submitting a petition to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC).

Afegbua, who stormed the EFCC and ICPC offices on Monday at about 10.30 am handed over his petition and asking the EFCC to look into the financial transactions of the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in the spirit of transparency, accountability and book-keeping in line with the exisiting anti-corruption laws.

He noted that much of the financial transactions of the PDP under Prince Uche Secondus has been shrouded in mystery, accusing the leadership of deliberate attempt to shortchange the party in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

In the petition, Afegbua is asking the anti-graft agencies to look into and scrutinise close to N10 billion that allegedly accrued to the party’s purse from 2017 till date especially those that were as a result of sales of nomination forms for Presidential, Gubernatorial, House of Assembly and Senatorial elections, saying as an opposition party, the leadership should lead by example by ensuring that there is transparency and accountability.

He specifically accused the National Chairman, Uche Secondus of not living up to the expectations of strengthening the party to play its formidable role as a virile opposition party, adding that, avoiding the use of the party’s bank accounts and resorting to the use of one MORUFU NIGERIA LIMITED allegedly as a conduit pipe for financial mismanagement in the sales of forms in 2019 was an abberation.

He called on the EFCC and ICPC Chairmen to urgently ensure that due diligence is carried out to safeguard Nigeria democracy and guarantee the interest of the party’s overwhelming members.

He added that in the event the anti-graft agency delays in carrying out its investigation, he would have no option but to seek a legal redress in the law court.



