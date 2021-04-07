After The Prison Break In Imo, See What Anambra Police Did (Pictures)

It’s no longer news that unknown gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network attacked the Nigerian Correctional Services and the police headquarters in Imo State, freeing 1,844 inmates, after which the hoodlums set cars and other properties ablaze.

To prevent such a similar thing from happening in Anambra state, the Anambra state police command have made a commendable and smart move. According to reports, the police have blocked the road leading to the Anambra police headquarters. The road host the popular Amawbia prison. Motorist have been advised yo use alternative routes.

