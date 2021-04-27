Agony Of An Accountant

I am 29 years old. I have worked for 9years. 2years as an inventory office, 1 year as an inventory manager, 2years as a marketer, 4 years as an accountant.

Here’s my story.

I got employed into a hotel as an accountant, when then I was posted from Abuja to kano the head office on an agreed probation period of 3 month then I’ll be paid the agreed salary.

I resumed in the Kano office and found out there was no Accounting system, auditing process, inventory management books, vouchers and ledgers and no cashiering system..

I started with the store. I introduced all the store vouchers MRN, SIV, SR, store ledgers, trained the store officer and then I concentrated on the cashier after which I began with the purchasing system.

I introduced the use of PRV, PO/LPO, Waybill, DN and gate pass, trained the purchaser on forecasting and budgeting then I began with the cashier. I strengthened the Accounting system and processes.

And then I was given a task to assist the external auditor solve an issue with tax liabilities to a tune above 20m which was as a result of lack of due diligence on the part of the auditor and inadequate records on the part of the previous Accountant. These liabilities was accumulated from 2016-2019. These task he said was part of my appraisal.

I was able to work with the auditors and we solved the problem all within 5months of my resumption and we even got the tax authorities reimbursing us almost 4.5m.

Here is the problem. My employer has refused to keep to the rules of engagement.

I don’t know how to go about these.

Please advise needed from experienced persons.

Thanks