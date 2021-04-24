Ahmed Musa Advises Kano Students To Stay Off Drugs, To Donate Learning Materials

Ahmed Musa donates 2 Million Naira to build a mosque in a school

Super Eagles captain, and Kano Pillars FC player Ahmed Musa has donated N2 Million for the construction of a mosque in the campus of Bukavu Military Secondary School, Kano.

Ahmed Musa made the contribution when he visited the school after completing training with his new club Kano Pillars fc today (Thursday).

He also promised to provide basic necessities for some of the school’s classrooms to end the shortage of equipment at the school.

Speaking to the students of the school, Ahmed Musa urged them to focus on their studies for the success of their lives.

Ahmed Musa warned them to stay away from drugs and bad habits which he said any young person who indulges in drugs will not be of any benefit to society.

He reiterated his intention to support any move to advance Islamic and Western education.

The captain expressed his gratitude for the commitment of the teachers at the school in providing quality education to the students and urged them to continue to teach to the best of their ability.

In his remarks, the Director of the school, Alhaji Yusuf Saidu, thanked him for the visit and wished him God’s guidance in his work and life.

The director enumerated the problems of the school which included, lack of mosque, toilets and basic necessities in some classrooms of the school and sought support to overcome the problems.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN_DTVylx5R/?igshid=j9geqmr9971z