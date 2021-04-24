Ahmed Musa Makes Pillars Debut In 5-2 Victory Over Dabo Babes

Super Eagles captain and Kano Pillars FC’s experienced striker, Ahmed Musa has made his first debut since after rejoining the club in 5-2 victory over Nationwide League side, Dabo Babes played at the Bukavu Barrack on Thursday evening.

The mid-season signing played the whole of the first-half as the game went into the break with the Sai Masu Gida leading by two goals to nil.

After the break, Acting Technical Adviser of the club, Ibrahim A. Musa substituted all the eleven players that played the first 45 minutes including the Super Eagles captain and replaced them with new ones.

The Aiteo cup holders scored further 3 goals in second half while Dabo Babes scored 2 late goals to end the tie at 5-2 victory in favour of Kano Pillars.

Shortly after the match, Coach of Kano Pillars, Ibrahim A. Musa said the match is part of the preparations ahead of the kickoff of the 2nd stanza of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League expected to begin on the 9th of May 2021.

The experienced tactician believes that organizing such matches will help his players to be more fit and to give Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa an opportunity to have pre knowledge of the league.

He commended Dabo Babes fighting spirit throughout the match and promised to play more warm-up matches so as to give the newly signed players the chance to showcase what they are made up.

https://kano-pillars.com/musa-makes-pillars-debut-in-5-2-victory-over-dabo-babes/amp/