Air Force To Investigate Reports Of Mistaken Attack On Soldiers At Mainok (Video)

The Nigerian Air Force has pledged to investigate a viral video showing it mistook ground troops for Insurgents, in a target-raid at Mainok on Sunday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuKRn5PC0oo

The attention of the @NigAirForce has been drawn to reports alleging “How NAF Killed over 20 Nigerian Army Personnel by Accident in Air Strike” at Mainok which is about 55km to Maiduguri.

The NAF wishes to state that visuals and reports been circulated are been investigated and the generally public will be duly updated on the alleged incident.

All enquiries should please be directed to the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force or forwarded to info@airforce.mil.ng.



Nigerian Air Force