Air Peace Receives Brand New Airplane From Brazil (Video)

BRAND NEW! • Recently, we received our second brand new 124-seat E195-E2 aircraft of the 13 we ordered. With a unique configuration, the E195 offers a superior travel experience and is an ultra-modern Embraer invention.

We have purchase rights for 17 of this aircraft model and we’re expecting more this year.

In peace and class, Air Peace connects you to your destinations.

Thank you for choosing us.