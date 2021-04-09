Aisha Buhari Rakes In ₦155 Million At Book Launch

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Thursday raked in N95 million at the launch of her book, titled, “Aisha Buhari, Being Different”.

The book written by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, Dr Hajo Sani, was launched at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The list of those who bought copies of the book included Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (N20 million), Alhaji Aliko Dangote (N30 million), Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (N25 million), Mrs Folorunso Alakija (N10 million), and Chief Kessington Adebutu (N10 million), representatives of Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi and Captain Idahosa Okunbo donated N20 million each; while Mrs Bola Shagaya and the representatives of Arthur Eze donated N10 million each.

The NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege promised to send an undsclosed amount of money to purchase theirs on behalf of governors and senators respectively.

Sen. Daisy Danjuma among others also followed the footsteps of the governors and senators.

The event was jointly organised by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria and the Women and National Development (WAND).