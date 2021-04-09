Ajax Ball Boy Angrily Throws Ball At Roma Player For Time Wasting (Photos, Video)

Connect on Linked in

Here is the moment an Ajax Ball Boy expressed his anger by throwing the ball hard at a Roma player for time wasting.

In the closing stages of the Europa League match, Roma were ahead 2-1.

One of the Ajax ball boys took out his anger on Roma substitute Riccardo Calafiori for time wasting.

He aggressively threw the ball at Calafiori’s chest for time wasting before the throwing.

The ball boy again stood his ground when Calafiori turned his anger on him.

A few minutes later, the Referee gave Calafiori a yellow card for time-wasting.

The match ended in a 2-1 win for AS Roma in the Europa League Quarter-final 1st leg.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVkjQcpleg4