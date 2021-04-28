Akwa Ibom Government Terminates Quebecs’ Second Ring Road Project

Akwa Ibom State Government has re-awarded the contract for the dualization of the 3.5km Ring Road 2 project from Olusegun Obasanjo Way to Udo Udoma, within a period of one year.

The contract which was handled by Quemecs Nigeria Ltd has been re-awarded to HENSEK Integrated Services with a charge that the contract be completed within one year.

The decision was taken during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel, Monday, at the EXCO Chambers, Government House,Uyo.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who briefed Government House correspondents after the meeting, said the Council approved additional works be done on the Abak Ifia-Ikpe Mbak Eyop-Ikot Abia Osom road that traverses Ikot Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara Local Government Areas, as well as a revised Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation for the Etebi-Ewang Road.

Said Ememobong, “Other businesses of the day were the receipt of reports on ongoing projects in the state, including the letting of the Dakkada Towers, Eket urbanization, the Dakkada Estate project, Ibom Plaza remodeling, the rehabilitation of hospitals and the power for all project.

Ememobong said the council directed that a strategic stakeholders meeting with the regulator and all players critical in the power sector be convened to ensure the execution and smooth take-off of the Power-for-all programme in December 2021.

On the Ibom Deep Seaport project, the Commissioner said reports on the citizens’ engagement which was undertaken by the joint committee of the State Executive Council, the Ibom Deep Seaport Implementation Committee, and the Oro people, in which the twin issue of name and location change of the Seaport was sufficiently addressed, with room for further deliberations to be undertaken.

The Council noted remarkable progress in the report on the Ibom Air Company Limited, which included a review of the company’s performance, in terms of projections, propositions and executions, over the period of its existence, Ememobong said, adding that the EXCO, after serious deliberations, approved the sustainability plan and expansion programme presented by the Company’s Management.

Also reached at the State EXCO, the Commissioner said, was State Government’s resolve to consolidate its investment in sports for better performance.

Following the report on the participation of the state’s athletes in the just concluded national sports festival in Edo State, where the state came 7th out of the 36 states, with 20 gold medals. The council was pleased with the performance of the athletes and commended the team.

On education, he said the Council reviewed the report of comparative analyses of the state’s year-to-year performance in final examinations presented by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, and noted a slight improvement.

The Council, however, was dissatisfied and charged the Ministry of Education and another critical stakeholder in the education sector to push for an increase in the percentage of passes.

The State Information Commissioner acknowledged the invitation of the State Government to the 2021 May Day celebration and assured that the state government will identify with the workforce in the Labour Day celebration

He however described the demonstration staged by next-of-kin of retired primary school teachers as misplaced, considering that verifications have been concluded and assurance given by the Chairman of SUBEB, Obong Paul Ekpo, on the commencement of payment.

He described as a large-hearted intervention Governor Udom Emmanuel’s decision to bear the burden of upsetting the decades-long unpaid benefits of retirees and the deceased.



https://brandspurng.com/2021/04/27/aksg-terminates-quebecs-2nd-ring-road-project-re-award-contract-to-hensek/