Akwa Ibom Women Go To Farm With Weapon To Protect Selves From Bandits

From Joe Effiong, Uyo

State of insecurity in Akwa Ibom appears to have gone out of control as women go to farm with riffles to protect themselves from bandits’ attacks.

Ini Local Government Area Chairman, Isreal Idaisin, disclosed as he sent an SOS message to the Federal Government to intervene in the protracted Nkari boundary crisis. He said members of the communities now move about with weapons.

Idaisin said the perennial attacks on the people of Nkari community, allegedly, by their neighbours from Usaka Uko community in Ikwuano council of Abia State has, over the years, conditioned the minds of the people to resort to self help.

The council boss lamented while speaking with newsmen in Uyo that even women and children from Nkari community now go to farm with either short or long riffles.

He cautioned both the federal and state governments that the situation, if not nib in the bud, would breed a future generation of bandits who may become thorns in the flesh of government.

“The daily crisis we have in Ini Local government area is the Nkari crisis. The people there, including women and children now go about with weapons to protect themselves. Everyone there is either with a long or short riffle to protect themselves from the Ikwanno people.”