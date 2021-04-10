Alexx Ekubo Shares Birthday Photo Without Shoes As He Clocks 35

Popular Actor Alexx Ekubo is 35 years old today, Saturday, April 10th 2021. The model has taken to his Instagram page to express gratitude to God for sparing his life.

Alexx Ekubo uploaded a photo of himself rocking a well tailored wine suite without shoes as he sat on a white platform.

He shared on his social media space:

Today I turn 35.. Usually, I write an epistle on my birthday, but this year, no need for long talk.. I AM GRATEFUL !!!

Thank you Lord for everything, thank you all for the love over the years. I sincerely hope I continue to make you proud.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNeYD6Yj6kS/?igshid=z7b8o04ohqkp