‘All My Years Of Struggles Are Over’ — KessyDriz In Tears Over Wike’s ₦10M Gift (Pix)

Kessydriz Breaks Down in Tears as Governor Wike Fulfils N10m Pledge (Photo, Video)

Nigerian singer, Kessydriz shed tears of joy after she got her alert of N10m from Rivers state government, IgbereTV reports.

The young lady was one of the artistes who performed at Burna Boy’s Homecoming in Rivers state following his Grammy win.

The state government promised to to give N10m each to the artistes that reward artistes who performed at the night of the homecoming.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kessydriz said her life has changed for the better after receiving the money.

She wrote;

TALK AND DO GOVERNOR All my years of tears, struggles and depressions are over …. 10,000,000 richer…. what God cannot do does not exist… Big shout out to @burnaboygram your win is indeed a win for all of us. Tears of joy GOD HAS REMEMBERED ME

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNF5_42lNHI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekqgAWUxMzs