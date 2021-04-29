Amotekun, OPC, VGN Caught 11 Bandits On Okeho-Iseyin Road, Oyo State (Photo)

Operatives of Oyo State Security Network Agency comprising Amotekun Corps, in collaboration with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) have arrested six bandits at Kajola Local Government of Oyo state.

The arrest was made at about 4am, on Thursday, along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho – Iseyin Road, while the operatives were on joint routine patrol along two separate routes within the local government area.

Making the disclosure in an issued statement, the Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd) said that the suspects were arrested following encounters with them at two illegally mounted roadblocks.

He gave their names as Auwalu Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika.

Also, five bandits were arrested in Saki East Local Government Area in the early hours of the same day.

He further said that all the nabbed bandits were of Bororo Fulani extract.

Olayanju stated that while the bandits were trying to escape to evade arrest, they were pursued by the operatives and arrested.

“We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene,” he added.

He described the suspects’ mode of operation as pretending to be herdsmen in day time but turning violent at night to rob innocent passengers on the roads.

He said that they were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of N268, 470.

Col. Olayanju said that they had been handed over to the police at Okeho Division, alongside the 183 cows, weapons and money found in their possession, for further investigation.

The ones from Saki Road were also handed over to the Divisional Police Officer in the area.

He appealed to the general public to avail operatives of the necessary information about the bandits that would help law enforcement agencies in their investigation.

Olayanju also enjoined them to cooperate by reporting to the nearest police authority for proper investigation.



