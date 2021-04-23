Amputee Lady Who Hawked Water For Survival Has Been Totally Transformed (Photos, Video)

Mary Daniel Onu, the young amputee lady who went viral after photos of her hawking water despite her condition was shared online, has totally transformed and now looks unrecognizable in new photos, IgbereTV reports.

Mary was said to have survived an accident in 2006 that killed everyone in the bus, including her parents. Mary, who dropped out of secondary school in JSS3, had to live from hand-to-mouth, and hawk sachet water on the streets of Lagos.

However, help came her way the day she was photographed, and the picture went viral on social media. Well-meaning Nigerians sympathized with her, and a crowd funding effort raised up to 15 Million Naira for her.

