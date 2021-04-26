Anambra 2021: Maduka Makes A Case For PDP, Releases 25 Campaign Vehicles (Pix, Video)

Anambra ’21: Maduka makes case for PDP, says his candidacy knows no bound

…as he releases 25 campaign vehicles to PDP offices in all local governments in Anambra State.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_4-3J0odqE

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful in the forthcoming Anambra State election Dr. Godwin Maduka, (alias Okosisi Anambra) has made a case for the party ahead of the election in November, 2021, saying nothing will hinder his candidacy, adding that PDP will definitely take over the State.

The human capacity builder and a dogged politician disclosed this shortly after he distributed 25 new Toyota Sienna vehicles and undisclosed cash donations to party executives and secretaries in all the 21local Government Areas of Anambra state.

The 25 vehicles, branded in PDP colours were meant exclusively for campaign logistics to reach the grassroots.

Maduka had during the donations told members of the party that he joined the governorship race with the sole interest of improving humanity especially to his people in Anambra State.

He also noted that his candidacy will know no bound especially in expanding his philanthropic activities and the sustainable development in Anambra State.

It is on this premise that he boasted, that he remains the most influential, knowledgeable, educated, affluent and philanthropically motivated candidate in the 2021 Anambra governorship race.

“I want PDP to represent something new. If you want the Western world to join with Ndi-Anambra and bridge the gap of development in the State, make Okosisi your governor,” he remarked.

Speaking further, he added, that he joined the governorship race in other to alleviate some of the numerous infrastructural challenges the State is grappling with.

He stressed that Anambra can no longer afford governors who would rely much on allocations from Federal Capital, Abuja to run its affairs, saying, “it is time to harness our internal potentials to build an enviable State we can call our own,” remarked Maduka.

With confidence, the Okosisi Anambra elaborated on his capacity, potentials, political strategies, administrative vision and affluence as part of his winning strings, promising that, he has always won in the event of things and will continue to win for Ndi-Anambra.

According to one his fans at the vehicle handover event, he said, “The Lion of Africa as he is fondly called is a true lion when it comes to doing good. Maduka has done so much in terms of philanthropy, infrastructural development and other things to Anambra people. His candidacy is a sure banker and I believe PDP will gain a lot respect and momentum from his administration.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GV2CVPVJF_o

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/04/anambra-21-maduka-makes-case-for-pdp-says-his-candidacy-knows-no-bound/