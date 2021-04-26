Anambra Government Imposes Curfew On Igbariam, Others

Anambra State Government Imposes Curfew On Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu And Umunya Communities

Anambra State government has imposed curfew on the following Anambra communities; Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu And Umunya.

In a statement, the Secretary to Anambra state government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu said the curfew which begins today, Monday, 26th April, 2021, is between 7pm and 6am daily, until further notice.

The statement advised Ndi Anambra and residents of the state living in these communities to obey the curfew order, as security personnel are on strict orders to enforce the curfew.

