Anambra Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets After 16 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

A couple from Anambra State, Chika and Chinyere Nwokike, have welcomed quadruplets after sixteen years of childlessness, IgbereTV reports.

Mrs Chinyere gave birth to two boys and two girls last month.

A priest with the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Obum Martin shared the good news on Facebook. He also shared a picture of himself carrying the quadruplets in the midst of their parents. He wrote;

“#Godisfaithful

#AtTheFullnessOfTime

#16yearsPatienceWaiting

#ItsQuadruplet

Great is God’s grace and mercy. When I look at this family and these beautiful gifts, I remember the Words of God in Habakkuk,

*”For still the vision awaits its time; it hastens to the end- it will not lie.If it seem slow, wait for it; it will surely come, it will not delay*

Congratulations to my beloved friends Chika Nwokike and Chinyere Nwokike .Your faith and patience waiting on the Lord for 16years plus has been rewarded with these precious gifts with no surgery or stress…all given birth within less than 15 minutes. It’s amazing and can only be described as Grace~Work

As recorded in Psalms 5:11-12

But let all who take refuge in you rejoice, let them ever sing for joy;

and do defend them, that those who love your name may exult in you. For you bless the righteous, O LORD; you cover him with favor as with a shield.

May God bless you with all the necessary resources to train and nurture these children.”

