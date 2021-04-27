Another Executed Greenfield University Student, Abdulrahman, Identified (Photo)

Shaheed Abdulrahman has been identified as one of the two students of Greenfield University newly executed by terrorists of Kaduna.

Abdulrahman was also from Kaduna state.

Abdulrahman was the fourth slain student out of five to be identified so far.

This is one of the boys that was kidnapped from Grienfield University and was killed by bandits today

His sister sent me this video and ask me to post so you all can help pray for him.

Please don’t pass without praying for him. May Allah azza wajal forgive his shortcomings



