Another Imo Police Station Burnt As Gunmen Kill Five Policemen, Abduct One

The Okigwe South Area Command of the Nigerian Police in Imo State was on Monday evening razed by yet-to-be identified gun men.

This is also as the assailants killed fibe policemen and abducted one before torching the command.

The police command, which is located at Orieagu in Ehime Mbano Council Area covers Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma and Obowo council areas of the state.

An eyewitness, who spoke to our correspondent by telephone, said the gun men arrived the police command in a Hummer bus.

On sighting the gun men, one of the policemen on duty opened fire on them, they returned fire and eventually overpowered the police men.

When the loud reports of gunfire died down, five officers were dead and the remaining policeman who was the first to shoot on sighting the gun men, was abducted.

As at the time of this report, the Police authorities were yet to comment on the incident.

All efforts to reach the Police Spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu proved abortive.



https://www.newtelegraphng.com/just-in-another-police-station-razed-as-gunmen-kill-five-policemen-abduct-one-in-imo/