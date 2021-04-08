ANSU Graduate Dies In Car Crash After Posting About “The Remedy To Death” (Pix)

Connect on Linked in

ANSU Graduate Dies In Car Accident Days After Posting About “The Remedy To Death” (Photos)

Kamsi Okonkwo, who recently graduated from Anambra State University, now known as Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, has died in a car accident, IgbereTV reports.

Kamsi, who graduated in February 2021, last posted on Facebook 3 days ago, wishing his friends a happy Easter Monday.

His death comes days after he shared a post about death.

He had written:

“Once the remedy to death is found that’s the end.”

https://www.facebook.com/100004064090583/posts/2515397821938996/?app=fbl

He said this while reacting to a comment from HG2films about men marrying men, without fearing God.

https://igberetvnews.com/1386997/ansu-graduate-dies-car-accident-days-posting-remedy-death-photos/