April 8: Barcelona Star, Griezmann Welcomes 3rd Child On Same Day As Previous Two

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann became a father for the third time as he welcomed a newborn baby today.

However, the fact is that each of Antoine Griezmann’s 3 children was born on the same day (April 8 in 2016, 2019 and 2021.

Antoine’s wife Erika Choperena gave birth to their first-born daughter Mia in 2016 before the birth of their son Amaro three years later.

And today, Griezmann missed Barcelona training to welcome the newborn baby named Alba.

The name Alba means Dawn, Sunrise and is of Latin origin.

Griezmann is now doubtful for Barcelona’s clash with Real Madrid on Saturday.