Army In Gun Battle With ESN In Awo-Omamma, Imo

Operatives of the Eastern Security Network ESN and Nigerian soldiers are currently engaged in fierce fire fight in Awo-Omamma in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo state, eye eyewitness has informed IgbereTV.

Witnesses report said there were heavy shooting and residents took cover to avoid stray bullets.

The ESN, a security vigilante set up late 2020 by the Indigenous People of Biafra to protect the Eastern part of the country from killer Herdsmen, have been having running battle with Nigeria security forces.

We’ll keep an eye on the development and bring you more details as events unfold.



