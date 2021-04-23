Arsenal Vs Everton Today At 8pm

After hosting Fulham at the weekend, Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium this Friday. You’d imagine Mikel Arteta will pick as similar a team as possible to the one he plans to choose away to Villarreal the following Thursday – injuries permitting.

For a start, he’ll want to get them going as much as possible, and there’s enough of a gap to the next game to allow for plenty of rest in between. But Everton are also just a tough opponent and Arsenal will need to go strong to get any sort of result.

Even if you think Gabriel Magalhaes is Arsenal’s best central defender, and I’m not sure I’d disagree with that assessment, it’s pretty clear that Pablo Mari and Rob Holding are the most effective available centre-back pairing.

For whatever reason, Mari and Holding just seem to suit each other better than Gabriel and Holding do. We’ve never seen Mari and Gabriel together and it seems unlikely that will start now.

Calum Chambers will probably come back in at right-back, whilst Granit Xhaka is making the left-back spot his own in Kieran Tierney’s injury absence.