Arsenal Vs Liverpool 0 – 3 – (Full Time)

A blockbuster tie to kickstart proceedings after the latest international break takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as Arsenal play host to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Two places and four points separate the two faltering sides in the table as things stand, with Liverpool currently occupying seventh spot while the Gunners languish in ninth ahead of their 30th league match of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s men head into this game on the back of a pulsating 3-3 draw with West Ham United, while Jurgen Klopp’s side overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 before the international break.

Arsenal’s old nemesis Jesse Lingard drew first blood in what looked set to be a comprehensive victory for West Ham at the London Stadium on March 21, as the Manchester United loanee rifled home before the Gunners completely switched off at a free kick and allowed Jarrod Bowen to tap home at the near post.

Things would go from bad to worse for a disconsolate Mikel Arteta as Tomas Soucek trebled West Ham’s lead just after the hour mark, with Arsenal’s defensive frailties coming to the fore once again, and a Hammers player would also score the fourth goal of the game, but this time Soucek saw Alexandre Lacazette’s effort deflect off his leg into the back of the net.

So often instrumental to Arsenal’s attacking phases, Martin Odegaard led from the front and had a hand in both of Arsenal’s goals in the second half, as a reinvigorated Calum Chambers saw his cross cannon off Craig Dawson into the Hammers net before Lacazette’s header completed a phenomenal comeback in the London derby for the Gunners.

While the spirit and tenacity of Arteta’s men in the second 45 must be applauded, Liverpool’s famed attackers will enjoy a field day if their hosts endure an equally woeful start to the game this weekend, and Arsenal have now gone 12 games without a clean sheet in all competitions since holding Manchester United to a goalless stalemate back in January.