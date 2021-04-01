Asisat Oshoala Scores To Take Barcelona Into Champions League Semi-Final

Barcelona qualified for the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals after losing 2-1 to Manchester City in Manchester yesterday night. They had won the first leg 3-0 and won the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Barca were without their legendary goal scorer Jenni Hermoso and midfield stalwart Kheira Hamraoui who were both injured.

City piled on the pressure from the blast of the whistle and were rewarded in the 20th minute when the ball pin-balled in Barca’s area off a corner kick and Beckie pounced and fired it into the Barca goal (1-0).

Barca fought hard to equalise and just after half time a Barca player charged down an attempt by Manchester City to clear their lines and the ball was cut back for Asisat Oshoala who fired it into the goal (1-1). Asisat had also scored in the first leg.

Manchester City was awarded a penalty in the 66th minute, though most fans thought that it wasn’t a penalty and Sam Mewis stepped up to slot the ball into the goal (2-1).

Barcelona could have won this game by 4 or 5 goals, but their biggest players on the pitch were guilty of some terrible misses. Asisat Oshoala was the biggest culprit as she missed 4 good chances. Caroline Graham Hansen was also guilty and she was replaced by Lieke Martens in the 61st minute, but the Dutch superstar had one of the misses of the game in the 91st minute. A famous Barca supporter said that it looked like the team was stuck in second gear.

Barcelona will meet the winner of the game between Olympique Lyon and Paris St Germain. That game was postponed because several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Highlights of Manchester City vs Barcelona.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHzkmOKFmDU