ASUU Faults Netherlands For Rejecting Nigeria Degrees & Accepting Ghana Degrees

A University in Amsterdam is in trouble for rejecting degrees from Nigeria, whiles accepting degrees from Ghana and South Africa

The Academic State Union of Universities of Nigeria has said Nigerian graduates have what it takes to compete favourably with their peers from any part of the world.

This was in reaction to recent information on the website of The School of Business in Amsterdam University, Netherlands, which said, “An African bachelor’s degree is generally the equivalent of 2 years of academic education in the Netherlands.”

“For eligibility, applicants with an African bachelor’s degree (except for South-Africa and Ghana) will need a bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in the field of Economics and Business, in order to be eligible for one of our M.Sc programmes.”

The President of Academic State Union of Universities of Nigeria, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi indicated that “While we acknowledge that there are great scholars in Ghanaian and South African universities, a close study of leading scholars in universities in the two countries will reveal a heavy presence of Nigerian academics.”



https://punchng.com/ASUU-others-fault-netherlands-on-africas-bsc-certificates/