AY’s Wife Gets Depressed, Asks DSS To Attend To Her Call On Security Threats

“I Experienced Full Depression” – AY’s Wife, Mabel Asks DSS To Attend To Her Calls On Security Threats

AY Makun’s wife, Mabel Makun has revealed the intensity of depression she faced over criminal activities which she called the attention of the DSS to but was ignored, IgbereTV reports.

This is coming after the interior designer called out the Department of State Services (DSS) for ignoring her petition that has been on their desk for last six months.

In a previous post, she wrote;

“So DSS Nigeria has a petition from my family in their office and for the past 6 months have refused to attend to it. If there is anything I hate the most is having to put out private issues but from this part of the world,authorities have a way of not urgently attending to life threatening issues. Should I start posting video evidences of this criminal act before actions will be taken against all the parties involved? Or should we continue to be quiet while innocent citizens die everyday in this country? I need everyone’s opinion please. @dssnigeria”

Hours later, Mabel Makun made another post on the mental damage the security threat she’s facing while beckoning at the DSS to answer her call.

She added;

“So for months,I experienced the full meaning of depression. Till date,there are days that I still hide and cry my eyes out. Only those very close to me can tell exactly what I went through trying to gain my sanity back. I am a lot better now but what about those that probably did not survive? do the needful”

