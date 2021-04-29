Baba Ijesha: Actor Yomi Fabiyi Posts “Ready-To-Punch” Photo Amid Bashing

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi who has been in the news lately for allegedly supporting a colleague, Baba Ijesha, who was arrested over alleged defilement of a minor, an adopted daughter of comedienne Princess, has caused an uproar on social media.

The Nation had reported the actor fired back at singer Davido and media personality Toke Makinwa after they called him out over his comment on actor Baba Ijesha’s alleged molestation of a minor.

Davido referred to Fabiyi as a “bitch” while Toke Makinwa described him as a “disgrace” for asking for the CCTV footage of the minor being reportedly molested by popular actor Baba Ijesha.

The actor took to his social media page to post quite a suggestive photo.

He posted a photo of himself fully kitted in a boxing outfit with his fist stretched out like one who is ready to punch.

The photo was accompanied with a punch emoji as its caption.



