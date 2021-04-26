BabaIjesha: Actor Lege Miami Blasts Tonto Dikeh For ‘Insulting’ Yoruba Movie Industry

See earlier thread: Tonto Dikeh: I Will Ensure That Baba Ijesha Rots In Jail

https://www.nairaland.com/6521493/tonto-dikeh-ensure-baba-ijesha

Yoruba actor comes out in support of Yoruba actor #babaijesha who has allegedly caught on CCTV and subsequently confessed to molesting a 14 yrs Old girl since she was 7.

This Nollywood actor questioned if anyone had seen the CCTV footage and also queried how it could be possible for Baba Ijesha to have been molesting her since 7 yrs Old.

He also lambested Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and some igbo actors who he accused of using the opportunity to throw jabs at Yoruba actors.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye_z66r6TSg

https://www.instagram.com/p/COFJxyyH0SI/?igshid=1l7lhg81s1cd6