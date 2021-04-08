“Ballon D’or Winner” – Fans Praise Kylian Mbappe’s Performance Vs Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe has been praised by football fans after an impressive performance against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe showed his quality yet again by scoring twice in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-2 win against Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old scored the first goal within the first three minutes of the match against Bayern Munich.

In the second half, Mbappe again made use of his speed by bursting into the box and scoring to give PSG a 3-2 lead.

Mbappe has now scored eight goals in the Champions League this season.

Mbappe was also named the Man Of The Match.

Fans reacted to Mbappe’s performance and they think he’s likely to win the Ballon D’Or.

A fan wrote: “Mbappe is absolutely world class.”

ESPN wrote: “Kylian Mbappe is chasing the Ballon D’Or”

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HihQ3UpSHG0