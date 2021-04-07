Banditry: Zamfara Residents Rejoice Over Removal Of IG Adamu By Buhari

There have been harvests of joy and
jubilations in Zamfara State over the
replacement of the Inspector General of
Police, Mohammed Adamu.
Residents who spoke to DAILY POST said
they are relieved that the IG was replaced,
as he allegedly did nothing to salvage the
state from terror attacks despite being a
security chief.
Aminu Usman a resident said the security
situation was worse under Adamu,
stressing that they had watched with keen
interest to see how the nation’s police
boss would end.
“In fact we were not happy with President
Mohammad Buhari because of the security
lapses in the country because he did not
put a capable hand there to handle the
security issue in the country as a whole”
he added.
“If the IG fails in his constitutional
responsibility of protecting the entire
country, nobody would place any blame on
the nation’s police boss but all blame must
go to Buhari because he has failed the
country by putting a wrong person in that
sensitive position.
He alleged that nobody wants to serve the
country with a sincere heart because of
the pursuit of riches, describing the
situation as a Nigerian factor.
He alleged that President Buhari is too
weak to handle Nigeria because he was
not behaving like a soldier, stressing that
the administration has witnessed more
killings than any government in this
country.
“Quote me, during the tenures of
Obasanjo, Babangida, Abdulsalami and
Abacha Nigeria did not witness such
bloodshed like the tenure of Buhari yet all
of them were soldiers”
“Then why should Buhari’s tenure be
different.
If I were Buhari, I swear I would
have taken the path of honour and
resigned before Nigerians would force me
out of the system because I am not
capable to lead a country that has over
180 million people.
“It is in Buhari’s tenure that Nigeria wants
to disintegrate.
The Igbo’s have since
made up their minds to go, now the
Yoruba’s, Middle Belt and the South-South
zones are seriously agitating to
disintegrate from one single entity called
Nigeria.
“It must be said that Buhari is not
handling this country constitutionally as it
supposed to be, there have been cries of
marginalization everywhere in the country.
Even the Hausa people are crying very
seriously that most of the positions always
go to the Northwest zone”
“Definitely we cannot continue like this
otherwise Nigeria would go into a very
serious civil war that can claim millions of
lives because it may not be like the Biafran
war that every segment of Nigeria joined
forces and fought the Igbo’s. This time the
pattern of the war will be so different”
He said that many people have been crying
for restructuring of the country, saying
that restructuring would never be the
solution to the problems of Nigeria,
”Even if Buhari likes let him restructure the
country one hundred times a day but
some regions would stand up and agitate
that they are being marginalized”
