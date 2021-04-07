Banditry: Zamfara Residents Rejoice Over Removal Of IG Adamu By Buhari

There have been harvests of joy and

jubilations in Zamfara State over the

replacement of the Inspector General of

Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Residents who spoke to DAILY POST said

they are relieved that the IG was replaced,

as he allegedly did nothing to salvage the

state from terror attacks despite being a

security chief.

Aminu Usman a resident said the security

situation was worse under Adamu,

stressing that they had watched with keen

interest to see how the nation’s police

boss would end.

“In fact we were not happy with President

Mohammad Buhari because of the security

lapses in the country because he did not

put a capable hand there to handle the

security issue in the country as a whole”

he added.

“If the IG fails in his constitutional

responsibility of protecting the entire

country, nobody would place any blame on

the nation’s police boss but all blame must

go to Buhari because he has failed the

country by putting a wrong person in that

sensitive position.

He alleged that nobody wants to serve the

country with a sincere heart because of

the pursuit of riches, describing the

situation as a Nigerian factor.

He alleged that President Buhari is too

weak to handle Nigeria because he was

not behaving like a soldier, stressing that

the administration has witnessed more

killings than any government in this

country.

“Quote me, during the tenures of

Obasanjo, Babangida, Abdulsalami and

Abacha Nigeria did not witness such

bloodshed like the tenure of Buhari yet all

of them were soldiers”

“Then why should Buhari’s tenure be

different.

If I were Buhari, I swear I would

have taken the path of honour and

resigned before Nigerians would force me

out of the system because I am not

capable to lead a country that has over

180 million people.

“It is in Buhari’s tenure that Nigeria wants

to disintegrate.

The Igbo’s have since

made up their minds to go, now the

Yoruba’s, Middle Belt and the South-South

zones are seriously agitating to

disintegrate from one single entity called

Nigeria.

“It must be said that Buhari is not

handling this country constitutionally as it

supposed to be, there have been cries of

marginalization everywhere in the country.

Even the Hausa people are crying very

seriously that most of the positions always

go to the Northwest zone”

“Definitely we cannot continue like this

otherwise Nigeria would go into a very

serious civil war that can claim millions of

lives because it may not be like the Biafran

war that every segment of Nigeria joined

forces and fought the Igbo’s. This time the

pattern of the war will be so different”

He said that many people have been crying

for restructuring of the country, saying

that restructuring would never be the

solution to the problems of Nigeria,

”Even if Buhari likes let him restructure the

country one hundred times a day but

some regions would stand up and agitate

that they are being marginalized”