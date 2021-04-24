Bandits Kidnap 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina

No fewer than 20 women mostly married were kidnapped by armed bandits while attending a naming ceremony at Gidan Bido village of Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday afternoon, Katsina Post learnt.

According to our remote reporter in the area, the incident occurred on Friday, 23rd of April, 2021 around 1pm.

In a similar case, another group of bandits attacked and also kidnapped five (5) men at Unguwar Bawa village of Dandume LGA Katsina State in the early morning hours of Saturday, 24th of April, 2021 around 2:00am.

The member representing Dandume LGA in the Katsina State House of Assembly came from Unguwar Bawa village.

Police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the issue as at the time of filing this report.



Katsina Post