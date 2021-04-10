Bandits Kill One, Kidnap 10 People; Set Houses Ablaze, Rustle Cattle In Niger State

Bandits have invaded Gurmana Community in Shiroro Local government area of Niger state again, killed one person and abducted 10 others.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community in broad daylight yesterday on motorcycles and were shooting sporadically to scare villagers. They moved from house to house and carted away properties.

Besides the killing and kidnapping of the people, some houses and barns of yams and other foodstuffs belonging to the villagers were also set ablaze.

A top member of the local vigilante simply called Idi Fylo narrowly escaped being killed by the bandits but had his house and other valuables set ablaze

Another prominent member of the Community, Maiangwa Sarkin Zamma was also reported shot in the right arm and was immediately rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment.

Since the killing of six soldiers and a policeman by bandits in Allawa and Bassa last week, the bandits had been raiding villages in the communities almost on daily basis leaving the villagers to flee their abode.

Co-convener of the Shiroro Youth Associations Yussuf Abubakar Koki and Spokesperson of the Coalition of Shiroro Associations Comrade Salis Sabo when contacted separately confirmed the incident.