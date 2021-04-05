Banky W And His Wife, Adesua, Open Up On Losing Their Set Of Twins (Video)

Banky W And Wife, Adesua, Open Up On Losing Their Set Of Twins

Actress Adesua Etomi and husband Banky W have described the traumatic experience of losing a set of twins conceived by IVF, Igbere TV reports.

The couple made the revelation at The Waterbrook Church in Lagos on Easter Sunday.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Monday, they spoke about getting trolled on the internet by people who knew nothing of their experience.

Husband and wife spoke about the heartbreak of learning their twins were no longer breathing and the pain of evacuation.

Writing in an Instagram post, Banky W said

“Adesua and I shared a bit of our story yesterday… about our journey towards having a child. At some points it might make you laugh or cry, but we hope that it will inspire and encourage you, help you heal and build your faith.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_j04RPMTyU

The 40-year-old singer, who welcomed a son named Zaiah with the actress earlier this year, said: “Having faith may not stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal.”

Adesua added:

“And to every family in waiting… to the women especially, I see you. I feel you. My heart is with you. “To every family or woman that has experienced this loss, I see you. I feel you. My heart is with you.”

The loss of pregnancy and eventual birth of their son inspired Banky W’s song ‘Final Say’ produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CNSCdjdnBfP/?igshid=13d05hg4beabq