BBNaija’s Erica Acquires ‘April Fool’ House In Abuja (Photo)

BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim has acquired her second house in Abuja and she shared the photo of the house on her Instagram handle.

She captioned the photo;

“2021 has been amazing I just want to thank God, I got my second house in Abuja. This post is to let you know that if you can dream it you can do it, and you should set a goal so you can live a life above reproach and you will not be treated like a cockroach. This journey for me started from a desire and I perspired, and I acquired houses, the journey required an lot of pictures of my future straight from the scriptures! Thanks to all my beautiful Elites and kiddricans and all supporters with every other name! I love you and please tell the real owner of the house I’m not trying to steal their house o! It’s just because it’s the first day of the fourth month of the year and they usually do something’s to celebrate it! So let’s celebrate and have a nice house warming party!”