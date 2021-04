Connect on Linked in

Big Brother Naija star, Lucy Edet Essie has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 31st birthday today 4th April, IgbereTV reports.

One the the photos she shared on her Instagram handle was captioned;

“Happy birthday to me!!! It’s official!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNOLNh_DMdi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link