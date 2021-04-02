BBNaija’s Nengi Meets 2baba On Set Of Annie Idibia’s TV Series (Video)

Big Brother Naija season five diva Nengi has expressed excitement after meeting with singer 2Baba on the set of The Adventures of Nkoyo, Igbere TV reports.

The reality TV star shared several videos of herself, 2Baba and a host of others in a room on her Instastories on Wednesday. They shared a joke in one of the videos.

“With the legend on set of Nkoyo,” Nengi wrote.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzMS5-tF5SY

The new TV series The Adventures of Nkoyo is directed by Seyi Babatope and produced by Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s wife.