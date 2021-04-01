BBNaija’s Tacha Blasts Nigerians Trending “Buhari Must Go” Online (Video)

BBNaija star, Tacha, has blasted Nigerians who are trending the hashtag, #Buharimustgo on Twitter, IgbereTV reports.

In a video shared on her Twitter handle, Tacha said Buhari is not going anywhere until he completes his tenure. She pointed out that the only way Nigerians can fulfill their dream of having competent leaders in positions of authority is when they get involved in the election processes which includes coming out to cast their votes during an election.

To prove her point, she recalled a recently held by-election in Abia state where a small number of registered voters came out to vote.

Tacha said:

”Nigerians forming woke but na we silly pass. #Buharimustgo is currently trending. You and I know Buhari is not going anywhere until he completes his tenure so what is the need really?

There was a bye election in Abia state and out of 500,000 registered voters, only 16,000 came out to vote. That is like 3 people out of 100 people. It is as good as nothing.

How do we keep complaining about bad governance and we do not want to get involved in governance. How do you get involved in governance? By seeing it as an obligation to use your voters card to vote. The voters card is not going to vote by itself. You need to use it. You need to use it. Buhari has nothingwith only 16, 000 people out of N500, 000 people going out to vote.

That mindset of ours need to change. We want good governance, we need to vote in good governance.”

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2RqFZZeRUc

See post @

https://twitter.com/Symply_Tacha/status/1377225848407916545?s=20