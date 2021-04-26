‘Bello, My Fraudulent Governor Bags 419 Award In UK’ – Dino Melaye (Photos)

By on No Comment

Senator Dino Melaye, a Senator of the 8th Senate and an avid user of the bird app recently posted on his TL accusing Governor Yahaya of Kogi State of fraudulently claiming an honorary award from a UK institution.

https://twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/1386661863715446786?s=21

Fraudulent award as the institution is not recognized to issue degree in United Kingdom. Everything about my Governor is Fraudulent. Fame hunting is Yahaya Bello”s heritage.

https://twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/1386662107719024640?s=21

419 Award by bojuboju school to my Fraudulent Governor.

‘Bello, My Fraudulent Governor Bags 419 Award In UK’ – Dino Melaye (Photos) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.