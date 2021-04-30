Big Brother Naija Announces Dates For Season 6 Audition

Previous thread:

Multichoice Nigeria, have announced that the audition for season six of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija would begin next Monday, May 3rd.

The company, which is the organisers of the reality show, made the announcement in a Twitter post on their verified Twitter handle.

The audition will begin Monday, May 3rd till Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Interested participants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to be a Housemate in Season 6 of BBNaija, They noted in another statement.

“Following this, they are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos.

“The online Audition is free and open to interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid identity document, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2021.

This year’s winner of the reality show will go home with a grand prize of N90 million the highest for a reality TV show in Africa.



