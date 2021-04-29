‘Body Count: My Girlfriend’s Past Disgusts Me’

I hope everyone is having a good day. Here’s my story and I’d try to be brief as much as I can.

About four months ago I met this white girl on Instagram and since then we’ve been talking day in day out. I’m surprised af how quick we both connected in a very short time and to be honest I can tell that she’s crazy about me and I’m as well. As a matter of fact she broke up with her ex boyfriend so she could focus on our relationship because according to her she hasn’t met someone as sweet as me and I was actually cool with it since no girl has shown me such love in my entire life.

We are both in our early 20s (24 years old) and we ‘ve both promised each other a lot, we plan on seeing for the first time in Nigeria very soon but after last night’s conversation, I actually don’t feel the same way I felt for her when we started talking.

She confessed to have been with 8 guys after I asked her how many guys she’s dated in the past, then she said 9 and later 10 and said she has lost count of how many times she’s had sexx. And oh I haven’t asked her to be my girlfriend yet though but last night I was about to and after hearing all of her confessions I had to go offline and she’s been begging me for forgiveness but I’ve been ignoring her.

I’m confused and I don’t know what to do. I’m deeply in love with her and I see a future with her as well but her past disgusts me so much and I don’t feel sexx with her would be something special when we finally decide to get married in the future. Should I continue to lead her on till when I get a green card and just ditch her afterwards or should I just cut ties with her now that I have the opportunity to?

Ps: She’s based in America while I’m in Nigeria and for those that would say I’m not a saint, oh well I’m sorry to burst your bubble but I’m still a virgin and haven’t had sex in my entire life. I’m not saying she should be a virgin but I feel like 10 guys in the past is a bit on the high side. Please NL members, I need advice on what to do. Thank you in advance.

Update:

I’ve been reading all of the comments and I appreciate everyone of you that took out time to advice me on what to do.

First I’d like to say that my intentions of talking to her was pure and genuine. I wasn’t thinking of using her to get a green card. And second I didn’t say I was looking for a virgin but it’s all good now.

I actually did followed my heart like most persons here suggested and we are both cool now. We hope to see where this leads us in the future. Thank you again.